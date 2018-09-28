Former Commie Comey Ignores Blasey’s Lies, Calls Kavanaugh a Liar

Mrs. Ford was a sympathetic witness but not totally honest with her inconsistencies and lying about flying and polygraphs. James Comey, a former, self-described communist, thinks Brett Kavanaugh lied about his yearbook. He doesn’t present evidence, just take his word for it.

“Small lies matter, even about yearbooks,” Comey, a Trump hater, tweeted.

He added, “From the standard jury instruction: ‘If a witness is shown knowingly to have testified falsely about any material matter, you have a right to distrust such witness’ other testimony and you may reject all the testimony of that witness …’”

This man is a proven liar, AND just won’t go away.

