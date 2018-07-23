Former Commie John Brennan Will Be Ordered to Testify But He’s Lied Before

Former [maybe former] Communist John Brennan is looking more and more like the ringleader of the Russia-Trump collusion story that began with an Estonian official. Brennan colluded with foreign spies and enlisted Harry Reid and the media to spread the unverified dossier tale, something recently confirmed.

Now he has to answer for it.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte wants the former CIA director and other Obama officials to testify before the committee.

“We have lots of questions for John Brennan and he will definitely be sought by the committees for an interview,” he said. “This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they’ve shown now, which I think reflects quite accurately on what they were doing back in 2016.”

Goodlatte is also looking to call former Obama attorney general Loretta Lynch. Her tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton shortly before Hillary’s exoneration for crimes she did commit is suspicious.

BRENNAN IS A LIAR

Brennan testified before the House in 2017 about the Trump-Russia matter and said he believed that Russia had tried to influence the campaign to favor Trump over Clinton.

But Brennan has a history of lying to Congress. For example, in 2014, as director, he lied about the CIA hacks into Senate Intelligence Committee Staffer computers. He eventually came clean.

These new interviews are coming as a result of the release of Carter Page surveillance applications. They show the dossier was heavily relied on. The DoJ/FBI has lied about that.

The DoJ/FBI depended on the unverified dossier which had been paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. That important information was kept from the FISC, the FISA court. It was weaponized to hurt Trump, Goodlatte said.

