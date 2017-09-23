Former Congresswoman – a Socialist – Calls for All NFL Players to Take a Knee

President Trump brought up the disrespectful NFL football players to an Alabama audience at a rally two days ago, referring to the players as disrespectful. He expressed the feelings of the crowd when he asked this question: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of the NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of b*tch off the field right now! Out! He’s fired! He’s fired!”

After these remarks, former Democrat Rep. Donna Edwards called on all NFL Players to kneel during the National Anthem.

She tweeted encouragement to the kneeling players. She hopes that all NFL players kneel during the national anthem on Sunday.

Edwards called Trump a “white supremacist who squats in our White House” in her tweet.

That’s not disrespectful?

On Sunday, I hope every @NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w @Kaepernick7 against the white supremacist who squats in our White House. — Donna Edwards (@DonnaFEdwards) September 23, 2017

Edwards is the congresswoman who said police caused the Black Lives Matter riots in Baltimore. She wouldn’t attend Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech before Congress to condemn the Iran nuclear deal. Edwards is also a Socialist.

She retweeted race-baiter Touré’s comments making vile references to slavery.

It was his Get your darkies in line speech. His Shut up and dance, boy, speech. His All Massas Matter speech. His Go get ya shinebox speech. — Touré (@Toure) September 23, 2017

She retweeted the author of White Flight who went back to Jackie Robinson’s days.

“I cannot stand & sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world.” Jackie Robinson wrote that. /5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 31, 2016

The reaction to the President’s speech grew embarrassing this weekend when an NFL team of snowflakes had to hold a meeting – it was very emotional.

Sources tell me Bills locker room, for instance, has been very emotional today as some players consider several possibilities for protest. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 23, 2017

The national anthem has nothing to do with black oppression and everything to do with showing disrespect for our nation, our military, and values. They aren’t making a stand for equality, they are trashing the country.