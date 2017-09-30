Former DHS Agent Says Hillary Clinton Would Not Pass a Security Background Check

The comments in the two clips below come from the movie, The Enemies Within which you can purchase at Amazon. The conclusions would seem fantastical except we now see at least one communist graduating from West Point and others embedded in our government. Our former CIA Director John Brennan was a Communist Party member by his own admission.

That makes the conclusions the speakers come to less unbelievable.

The first clip begins with DHS whistleblower Philip Haney, who the left has labeled anti-Muslim. He’s actually against radical Islamic terrorists insofar as we know, and not anti-Muslim.

He states that Hillary Clinton could not clear a background check because of her ties to extremists. She does have many and, as one example, she was in support of U.N. resolution 16/18 to make criticism of Islam a hate crime. Her cooperation with radical Islamists on this was stunning.

In 2011, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton worked diligently with the OIC to pass UN Resolution 16/18,” which calls on all nations to [adopt] measures to criminalize incitement to imminent violence based on religion or belief.” [See 5(f).]

She also worked hard on the “Istanbul Process,” a series of meetings to make Resolution 16/18 a reality. At the July, 2011 meeting, Hillary Clinton “applauded the OIC and the EU for helping pass 16/18. She spoke of it beginning to overcome ‘the false divide that pits religious sensitivities against freedom of expression.’ She also remarked that 16/18 was intended to ‘prohibit discrimination, profiling, and hate crimes, but not to criminalize speech unless there is an incitement to imminent violence.’”— American Thinker

The host and narrator of the movie Trevor Loudon, believes the taking down of the Berlin Wall actually helped encourage the growth of communism. Communists were better able to hide behind the Progressive label with a significant physical reminder of its horrors now gone.

In the second clip, fake black person Shaun King explains why communism is great. They like to use the more euphemistic term “socialism” but these people are communists. Socialism leads to communism in any case.

As Ayn Rand said, “There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

The same goes for so-called Democratic Socialism. The term itself is contradictory. Democracy in a Republic and Socialism cannot co-exist and socialism must win by its very definition. Look at Venezuela for proof of that.