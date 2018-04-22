Former FBI Assistant Director: Mueller Team Is “Amused”, Danger Ahead

The Mueller team is said to be “amused” at the Rudy Giuliani plan to negotiate an end to the Trump-Russia probe. According to former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker, nothing will slow or stop the probe into everything Trump and they have more avenues to pursue. Those avenues include Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law.

While Rudy has a good relationship with Mueller, “If Rudy comes to Mueller trying to negotiate anything short of a presidential guilty plea, he will likely be met by deaf ears,” a lawyer following the case told Fox Business for a Friday report.

“Giuliani’s great, but I don’t think he’s going to move the dial one way or another,” Chris Swecker, a white-collar criminal attorney and FBI assistant director, told Fox Business.

“I know how Mueller operates.

“He’s not going to let anyone stampede him into it early or bring this case to an early conclusion,” Swecker told Fox’s Neil Cavuto.

He does, however, think it’s winding down.

“I do think something’s going to happen in the next month or two,” he said.

There Are Targets, Dangerous Targets

Mueller has put off the sentencing until later this month of two former Trump aides charged in the Mueller probe: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos. It could be Paul Manafort.

“This leads me to believe he is keeping his witnesses on ice until the next indictment,” Swecker told Cavuto. “Working your way up the food chain to the next level … related to Russia collusion.

“I don’t think the president is going to get brought into this, but I do think there is something else coming.”

Possible targets for criminal charges, according to Swecker: Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son who met with Russian operatives under the guise of obtaining negative information on Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who is a top White House adviser, who also attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

The team of anti-Trump Democrats is “exploring new avenues presented by at least two cooperating witnesses” — according to the report — and Giuliani can do little to force the special counsel’s hand. The witnesses are Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos.

The criminal probe into Michael Cohen presents more danger than anything so far for Donald Trump. Maggie Haberman, an anti-Trumper, quoted Roger Stone and others as saying Trump always treated Cohen “like garbage”.

There Is No Such Thing as a “Target” in the FBI

Swecker also said the word “target” has no legal meaning, you’re either a subject of an investigation or you’re not. Telling Trump he’s not a “target”, if those were the words used “would not give me any comfort”, Swecker said.