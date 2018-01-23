Former FBI Director, Ethics Instructor, Jim Comey Lied Under Oath

The former FBI Director appears to have lied under oath. The recently released emails show that Loretta Lynch and agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page all knew that Hillary was not going to be charged before she testified, but Comey testified before Congress that he didn’t decide about exonerating Hillary until after he interviewed her.

Comey will undoubtedly get out of it with some more prevarication and go on to teach ethics in leadership for the starry-eyed collegians at William & Mary.

He tweeted pompously today. He always quotes people who are really heroes.

Good to read reports of people standing up for what they believe in. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” — MLK — James Comey (@Comey) January 23, 2018

There is reason to believe Loretta Lynch and Barack Obama were coordinating with the FBI on the Hillary Clinton email exoneration. Former president Obama even gave them the words for their exoneration statement, including labeling Hillary “extremely careless”.

One exchange between Strzok and Page, dated July 1, 2016, referenced then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s decision to accept the FBI’s conclusion in the Clinton investigation. Lynch’s announcement came days after it was revealed that the attorney general and former President Bill Clinton had an impromptu meeting aboard her plane in Phoenix.

“Timing looks like hell,” Strzok texted Page.

“Yeah, that is awful timing,” Page agreed. In a later message, she added: “It’s a real profile in couragw [sic], since she knows no charges will be brought.”

In addition, we must not forget that Susan Rice admitted last year that she unmasked to give the information to Obama during his daily briefings while he was president.

These people were hoodlums.