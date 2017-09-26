Former NAACP Prez Says Trump’s a Racist Who Used the AL Code Word for “N” Word

It hardly gets crazier than this. Former NAACP president Cornell Brooks, a hard-left, race-baiter, has translated President Trump’s words, which he apparently believes were in code. What the President said about the NFL players who kneel to protest police and oppressive USA was coded racism according to Brooks.

Brooks says that Trump referring to the NFL kneelers as “SOBs” is “Alabama code” for the ‘N’ word. We didn’t know “SOBs” were the exclusive domain of Alabama racists.

Now President Trump is accused of using code words and all the useful idiots will enthusiastically nod in agreement. In truth, Trump called these players out for the unAmerican behavior, not for the color of their skin.

“Unfortunately, it pains me to say this, that the President’s tweets and comments had nothing to do with the flag and everything to do with race.”

He then trashed all of Alabama.

“When the President refers to Colin Kaepernick ‘in Alabama,’ as a son of the ‘b’ word, it is racial code for the ‘n’ word across America and in Alabama,” he said.

The left wants you to think that there are huge growing numbers of Nazis running around the country though there are only between 1500 and 1700. There are about 6,000 KKK. The left keeps beating up Trump for not making more of them than they are.

Brooks explained it goes beyond words and claimed Trump is more outraged by the NFL than the [small numbers of] Nazis.

Brooks continued with his disinformation campaign and his Democrat Party talking points throughout the interview.

CNN isn’t about getting facts, it’s about giving a platform to the Resistance, the hard-left.

Brooks was not renewed by the NAACP because they want younger, crazier Black Lives Matter leadership to take over. He’s old school and the NAACP likes the new Soros-funded group’s approach.