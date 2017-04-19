Former NFL Star and Convicted Murderer Hangs Himself in Prison

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who was convicted of murder, was found hanged Wednesday morning in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence, officials said.

The 27-year old was acquitted in a separate murder case only a few days ago.

Hernandez “was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.,” the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

Aaron Hernandez was convicted in 2015 in the killing of Odin Lloyd.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. “Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital, CNN reported.

Aaron Hernandez shot the bullets that killed his friend Odin Lloyd according to Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz is one of two friends who was with Hernandez the night Lloyd died. He said Hernandez admitted to him that he killed Mr. Lloyd. Hernandez, former Patriots’ football star, was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd, 27, in an industrial park half-a-mile from his home. The motive was Lloyd’s “dissing” him by talking to patrons in a bar that Hernandez didn’t like. The “dissing” could have been connected to the two other murders of which he was acquitted (a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston). Ortiz sent investigators to Hernandez’s “flop house” in Franklin, Mass. It was there that investigators said they recovered ammunition similar to the .45-caliber bullets used to kill Lloyd. Hernandez claimed he was innocent of all murders but would have spent the remainder of his life in prison once his appeals were exhausted. He was sentenced to life without parole.