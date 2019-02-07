Former NYT Editor Got a Million Dollars for a Plagiarized Book on Ethics

Fox News host Martha MacCallum finished up an interview with former NY Times editor Jill Abramson on Wednesday’s “The Story With Martha MacCallum” by bringing up claims that just surfaced on Twitter that parts of her new book “could be plagiarized.”

Ironically, it’s titled, Merchants of Truth. It’s a book on ethics and she received an advance of one million dollars for it from Simon & Schuster. It’s riddled with factual errors and steals from other writers without crediting them. She somewhat trashes Vice and it is a Vice correspondent who uncovered the errors and plagiarism — if his evidence is accurate. It sure looks accurate.

MacCallum showed side-by-side excerpts of the alleged “plagiarized passages” next to the originals. They are almost exactly the same. She didn’t even bother to rewrite them. Maybe she has a photographic memory.

“Vice News Tonight” correspondent Michael Moynihan has tweeted the passages that he says she lifted.

Ironically, she ends with a final wag of the finger, reminding me that my colleagues apparently don’t possess “the expertise to compete on the biggest news stories.” If Abramson is the arbiter of ethics & expertise, I think we’re doing just fine, Moynihan tweeted.

In our opinion, she is toast and so is her book.

In the video, as the affected Abramson is confronted, her response is remarkable, and not in a good way.

She says she didn’t incorrectly footnote when MacCallum gave her that for an excuse, but even if that is the problem, she used the exact wording.

Watch:

Look at the tweets and see what you think

HERE SHE IS WAGGING HER FINGER

A PLAGIARIZED BOOK ON ETHICS

