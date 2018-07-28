Former President Barack Hussein Obama Wittingly Sent Tax $$$ to Al Qaeda

Former president Barack Obama gave billions to terrorists. He even sent $1.7 billion in cash and gold in the dark of night on a Revolutionary Guard plane to the terror-sponsoring nation of Iran. That wasn’t the only time he gave taxpayer dollars to terrorists.

According to a shocking report published Wednesday by a conservative think tank, Middle East Forum, Obama once knowingly funneled tax dollars to a Sudanese affiliate of Al Qaeda.

Only Fox News is reporting this.

Obama transferred the funds despite the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control having previously designated the affiliate “a terror-financing organization.”

The recipients, The Islamic Relief Agency, aka the Islamic African Relief Agency, has been designated a terror group since 2004, since it linked up with Osama bin Laden.

In 2010, the executive director of the U.S. branch pled guilty to a number of charges for illegally transferring $1.2 million to several terror groups.

That didn’t stop Hussein Obama. In 2014 the U.S. Agency for International Development awarded a $723,405 grant to World Vision Inc., a humanitarian organization. He knew that $200,000 of it would go to ISR.

In May, 2015, Obama authorized another payment of $125,000 to ISRA.

It seems World Vision linked up with the group and became indebted to them so Obama decided to help them out with our tax dollars, money that ended up in the hands of al Qaeda.

The Middle East Forum called for Congress to investigate and to determine where USAID is ending tax dollars.

The mainstream is not covering the story.