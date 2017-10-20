Former President Barack Obama Is Back Referencing His Ancestor Jefferson Davis

Being in a minority, even in a minority of one, did not make you mad. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad. ~ George Orwell

Barack Obama is back though no one thought he actually left. He has a war room of operatives two miles from the White House who feed anti-Trump talking points to the press daily. The Organizing for America team sends me emails twice a day along with other like-organizations tied to OFA.

His speeches are blatantly Orwellian.

Campaigning for Progressive Ralph Northam in Richmond, the former president, who divided us along lines of race, class, religion, police vs. anti-police, immigrant against citizen, accused Trump of doing what he himself does.

“We’ve got folks who are deliberately trying to make folks angry — to demonize people who have different ideas; to get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term tactical advantage,” Obama said, without using Trump’s name.

“If you have to win a campaign by dividing people,” he added, governing is impossible.

The man who wrote legislation from the White House told the crowds how to get things through Congress.

“Off-year elections, midterm elections — Democrats sometimes, y’all get a little sleepy. You get a little complacent,” Obama said in Richmond.

“And so as a consequence, folks wake up and they’re surprised — ‘How come we can’t get things through Congress? How come we can’t get things through the state house?'” Obama said. “Because you slept through the election.”

As Obama has done with open borders policies, so will Northam who is running for governor. Northam’s opponent, Ed Gillespie has tied the open borders and sanctuary regions to the rise of MS-13 in the United States. The former president wants you to ignore the obvious connection and, as he often does, he throws out a straw man. Seeing the link between the two is the same as accusing Northam, who is a doctor, of “cozying up to street gangs”, Obama says.

“I don’t think anybody really thinks that somebody who spent his life performing surgeries on soldiers and children is really cozying up to street gangs,” Obama said mockingly. “It strains credulity.”

“That is distraction. That is phony. That is divisive. It’s not true.”

“What he’s really trying to deliver is fear,” Obama said of Gillespie. “What he really believes is if you scare enough voters, you might score just enough votes to win an election. And that’s what makes this kind of anything-goes politics just so damaging and corrosive to our democracy.”

Then he drew on his alleged ancestor Jefferson Davis to claim and at the same time decry. the history of the South.

He said Americans “claim all of our history, the good and the bad.” Obama also noted that he is a distant relative of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis.

“Think about that,” he joked while making a point. “I’ll bet he’s spinning in his grave.”

In a eulogy to Charleston victims, Barack Obama referenced statues of Lenin and Stalin being torn down by the Czechs, saying they understood “that history can’t be a sword to justify injustice or a shield against progress.” He continued that taking down the Confederate flag is a righteous step, “but God doesn’t want us to stop there,” he said.

If you don’t take them down, you’re a racist and a terrorist akin to Stalin.

By comparing Southern history to that of murderous totalitarians, Obama hopes to subtly promote the erasure of our history beginning with the South.

This is what communists do.

Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing. ~ George Orwell