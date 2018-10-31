Former Sen. Harry Reid was once ‘sane’? Who knew? President Trump suggested that was the case.

Along with a video of Harry Reid condemning birthright citizenship in 1993, President Trump tweeted: “Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship!”

Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship! pic.twitter.com/ypiE1QWKag — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Speaker Ryan appears to have gone insane himself.

Paul Ryan blasted the President for saying he could eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order and followed it up by saying the “law is settled”. The latter comment is outrageous.

The President responded in a tweet slamming him. He’s correct when he says Ryan “should be focusing on holding the Majority”. That is Ryan’s job and he has done nothing. Kevin McCarthy stepped in and filled the void.

Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

There are varying constitutional opinions on the birthright citizenship issue, but one thing is for certain, this must get to the Supreme Court, possibly as an act, but it must.

Katie Pavlich has it exactly right.

.@KatiePavlich: “There’s a reason why Democrats aren’t talking about illegal immigration on the campaign trail.” #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/zHX0U3zfUZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2018

It would put an end to people coming from China, Russia, France to give birth so they can grab our benefits.

Go to this link to find out what nations allow birthright citizenship and what countries have abandoned it.