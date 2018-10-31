Former Sen. Harry Reid Was Once Sane, Who Knew?

By
S.Noble
-
0

Former Sen. Harry Reid was once ‘sane’? Who knew? President Trump suggested that was the case.

Along with a video of Harry Reid condemning birthright citizenship in 1993, President Trump tweeted: “Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship!”

Speaker Ryan appears to have gone insane himself.

Paul Ryan blasted the President for saying he could eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order and followed it up by saying the “law is settled”. The latter comment is outrageous.

The President responded in a tweet slamming him. He’s correct when he says Ryan “should be focusing on holding the Majority”. That is Ryan’s job and he has done nothing. Kevin McCarthy stepped in and filled the void.

There are varying constitutional opinions on the birthright citizenship issue, but one thing is for certain, this must get to the Supreme Court, possibly as an act, but it must.

Katie Pavlich has it exactly right.

It would put an end to people coming from China, Russia, France to give birth so they can grab our benefits.

Go to this link to find out what nations allow birthright citizenship and what countries have abandoned it.

Leave a Reply