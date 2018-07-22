Former Spy James Clapper Says Obama Set the Mueller Probe in Motion

President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, told Anderson Cooper on CNN that Obama is the one who launched the Mueller investigation.

The former spook said the probe would never have happened without the then-president setting in motion the intelligence community assessment. The assessment was conducted by his four political appointees, James Clapper, John Brennan, Mike Rogers, and James Comey, not a ‘community’.

Comey is the one who concocted the absurd obstruction of justice story that got his friend Robert Mueller appointed.

Clapper said:

If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.

Clapper doesn’t think they would have done the assessment.

Watch: