Former State Official Admits to Passing Gossip from Clinton “Fixers” to Steele and Kerry

This is big news but the media won’t report it accurately.

Top Obama State Department official, Jonathan Winer, confessed in a Washington Post op-ed to passing information from Clinton operatives to Christopher Steele after Steele passed some of the same information to him. That info was then used against President Donald Trump and made its way to the FBI in the form of memos which when combined were dubbed the “dossier”.

Winer also shared it with top State official Victoria Nuland and then-secretary John Kerry was briefed on it.

Jonathan Winer, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for international law enforcement, said he had a friendly relationship with Steele who wrote the anti-Trump dosser, the unverified dossier.

Winer said Steele and he were friends since 2009 and in the summer of 2016, Steele told him generally about the dossier and his concerns about the Russians.

STEELE TELLS WINER ABOUT THE DOSSIER

By September 2016, Steele and Winer were meeting in D.C. to discuss the dossier in more detail. Steele said he believed Russians were behind the DNC hacking and the Hillary Clinton campaign but also had compromised Trump and developed ties with his associates and campaign.

WINER ALERTS STATE

Winer read the information and alerted the State Department. He gave a two-page summary to Victoria Nuland and it was to be shared with John Kerry, the secretary.

WINER TALKS WITH BLUMENTHAL WHO GIVES HIM SHEARER’S NOTES

It gets better. After this, in late September, Winer discussed the details of the dossier with Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal, one of Hillary’s most trusted and ruthless friends and allies. Blumenthal showed Winer the notes of so-called journalist Cody Shearer. Shearer is known as Hillary’s “political fixer” and he has also been Hillary’s and Bill’s close friend and ally for decades.

He had the same information as Steele and allegedly a bit more. That’s what Winer called confirmation.

It was the same information being passed around Hillary friends.

“INNOCENT” WINER HANDS IT OFF TO STEELE

Winer then shared Shearer’s information with Steele.

The “innocent” Mr. Winer wants us to believe he had no idea it would be shared with the FBI. He writes:

But I learned later that Steele did share them — with the FBI after the FBI asked him to provide everything he had on allegations relating to Trump, his campaign and Russian interference in U.S. elections.

At one point in the article, Winer admitted sharing over 100 articles by Steele with the State Department, but he said they had nothing to do with U.S. domestic anything.

What a crock. The twist to the story is a crock.

He’s probably trying to get out in front of the Nunes memo to come. The Nunes State Department memo is likely going to deal with some of this.

Winer’s trying to minimize his role and act as if the Shearer gossip confirmed the Steele gossip. He was the conduit to John Kerry and Victoria Nuland at State and to Steele.

Blumenthal and Shearer are Hillary’s dirty tricks players. They are two shady characters and it’s likely, actually probable, they were communicating with each other. They’re all lying skunks who think Americans are stupid.

Another point made in the article is that Winer left the State Department but John Kerry asked him to come back while he served. Hmm…loyal soldier.

These people have been wheeling and dealing for a long time.