Former Top FBI Official Says Grand Jury Needed to Investigate “Sinister” Mueller Operation

Axios is reporting that the Trump lawyers are demanding the return of the unlawfully procured emails of the Trump transition team.
The publication reported the Trump lawyers say “What they did is totally illegal, and they need to fix it.”
Mueller’s office claims via Peter Carr, spokesman for the Special Counsel’s Office: “When we have obtained emails in the course of our ongoing criminal investigation, we have secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.”
This rogue DoJ does anything he wants. Republicans will argue the investigation is tainted.
It’s been tainted since day one. Why wasn’t Mueller more cautious in picking team investigators or did he want his loaded down with pro-Hillary people?
Former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI and Hostage Rescue Team Commander, Danny Coulson feels that what is going on with the FBI and the DoJ is “sinister”. He says a grand jury should be called on to investigate Robert Mueller’s anti-Trump, pro-Hillary team.
“You have to step away from your bias or preference in regard to politicians. But this is more sinister than that. You have these very onerous text messages and the people that texted them then go out and give Hillary Clinton a pass. That needs to be investigated. I think that there should be a grand jury that looks into the whole thing, issue subpoenas, get people in and compel testimony, get documents and see what happens.”
The Washington Post is attempting to say the texts between agents Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page were merely an attempt to cover up their affair. It’s not going to fly.
From a statement by the Mueller team it appears they’ve used the same criteria for these emails as was done with Manafort. What it says is, if the attorney-client privilege is used to cover up any crimes then that privilege if forfeit. I don’t know what legal justification is needed to invade that privilege but I suspect it isn’t much.
I’m still very curious the big grin by Rosenstein when Jordan was reading the Strzok texts.
If Herr Mueller were above board, he would already be deep into the Hillary Emails and the Ur Anus deal, and the Russian “information” supplied by Hillary. Mueller is not straight he is a political hack, bronze star or not. Everyone knows this but refuses to acknowledge the facts. Mueller will be put on the witness stand and his testimony will be shredded. When a fact “arises” when he investigated russia, russia, russia came up in which his involvement earlier was apparent he will get discredited.
Well, this may not be allowed at any level. There is the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 that covers this disclosure. Apparently the GSA took it upon themselves to release the information even without a subpoena. They were mere custodians of the information and an MOU required the presence of TFA transition team lawyer to be present. That lawyer had health issues and the GSA just decided on its own to go ahead with the “request” from Special Counsel. Heads should roll. How can ANY transition team be confident after this.