Former Top FBI Official Says Grand Jury Needed to Investigate “Sinister” Mueller Operation

Axios is reporting that the Trump lawyers are demanding the return of the unlawfully procured emails of the Trump transition team.

The publication reported the Trump lawyers say “What they did is totally illegal, and they need to fix it.”

Mueller’s office claims via Peter Carr, spokesman for the Special Counsel’s Office: “When we have obtained emails in the course of our ongoing criminal investigation, we have secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.”

This rogue DoJ does anything he wants. Republicans will argue the investigation is tainted.

It’s been tainted since day one. Why wasn’t Mueller more cautious in picking team investigators or did he want his loaded down with pro-Hillary people?

Former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI and Hostage Rescue Team Commander, Danny Coulson feels that what is going on with the FBI and the DoJ is “sinister”. He says a grand jury should be called on to investigate Robert Mueller’s anti-Trump, pro-Hillary team.

“You have to step away from your bias or preference in regard to politicians. But this is more sinister than that. You have these very onerous text messages and the people that texted them then go out and give Hillary Clinton a pass. That needs to be investigated. I think that there should be a grand jury that looks into the whole thing, issue subpoenas, get people in and compel testimony, get documents and see what happens.”

The Washington Post is attempting to say the texts between agents Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page were merely an attempt to cover up their affair. It’s not going to fly.