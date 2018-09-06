Former Trump Aide Drops Big Hints as to the WH Coward’s Identity

Former White House aide Michael Caputo was interviewed on WBEN radio in Buffalo and he dropped some hints as to who the WH coward is who authored an op-ed in the NY Times. He said he knows it’s a woman. He gave out two other hints that should narrow the search — she’s related to someone important and she’s in a Trump-free department.

Caputo said the op-ed is just a “symptom of a larger problem”. The “first indication” of someone not being loyal to the president, he said, is that they would be in one of the many departments in the administration who have “completely purged all Trump people from their ranks.”

The ex-Trump aide noted how the “cleverly written” piece in The New York Times was “very professionally written” and “clearly a ghostwriter” did the work because “she can’t write op-eds this well.”

He called the writer “arrogant”, a “snake” and a woman who sees herself as “Captain America”.

“This person is so cowardly, they dropped important words often used by their colleagues to try to throw the scent off of them,” he said. “It’s par for the course for her strange personality,” Caputo said. “It’s dangerous to fire her because of who she’s related to.”

The irony of all this is the person proved there is a cabal in the White House trying to overturn the presidency. For all the times the left has said anyone who thinks there is a Deep State, the op-ed author proved it, admitting she is one member of a cabal trying to stop the President’s agenda.

As Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “The irony in the op-ed from the NYT’s anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being “anti-democratic” while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency”.

HERE’S AN INTERESTING TWEET FROM THE PRESS SECRETARY

Let’s start calling!

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018