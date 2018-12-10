Former US Prosecutor Says “It’s Clear Trump”… Will “Be Indicted”

A former federal prosecutor and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said Sunday that “it’s clear” President Trump is the target of a Southern District of New York investigation and prosecutors will indict him.

“The Southern District of New York case on Cohen, They are clearly going after the president on campaign finance violations, and I think if you read the sentencing memo the Southern District filed in Cohen’s case, it’s clear that Trump is the target and he’ll be indicted eventually,” McCarthy said on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’.

McCarthy wrote in an op-ed that the DOJ guidelines say they can’t indict a sitting U.S. president. The statute of limitations will run out if he serves two terms, McCarthy said.

The Democrats made certain Republican Dinesh D’Souza was put in prison but when Barack Obama had a violation of $2 million, all his campaign had to do was pay a fine. The violations were arguably minor, however.

Hillary Clinton’s $84 million campaign finance violation was never dealt with at all.

OVER-CRIMINALIZATION OF A VIOLATION

Senator Rand Paul said campaign finance violations are criminalized.

He didn’t mention that Republicans are the only ones who get indicted so far. Violations are now weaponized.



CHRIS CHRISTIE IS VERY CONCERNED

Trump ally Chris Christie also believes the wording of the New York sentencing filing for Michael Cohen is very concerning.

“The language sounds very definite,” Christie said. “And what I’d be concerned about is, what corroboration do they have?”

“Because everyone knows that Michael Cohen is not going to be the most effective or trustworthy witness on the stand, given some of his past statements,” Christie said. “[W]hen prosecutors sound that definitive they’ve got more usually than just one witness.”

Former Gov. Chris Christie on President Trump tweeting that he’s totally clear in the Russia probe: “You’re not totally cleared nor is anyone until Bob Mueller shuts down his office and hands in the keys” https://t.co/QasWMG5Ixy #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/O5RF5k8Yzg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 9, 2018