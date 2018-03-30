Fortify the Garrison! 1200 Future Illegal Aliens Marching to the U.S.

Open borders groups are organizing armies of migrants to the U.S. Right now about 1200 to 1500 new Democrats, mostly from Honduras, are marching through Mexico with no one stopping them, Breitbart and Universal report. Mexican border patrol abandoned their posts.

Many are chanting, “we aren’t immigrants, we’re international workers” and “the people united will never be defeated.”

The open borders groups say they aren’t encouraging them, just helping, but it’s hardly believable.

If this doesn’t prove we need a wall, what will?

The ‘struggle caravan’ as they call themselves are going to claim they are refugees and demand asylum. They brought children with them and have traveled in 90-degree weather to look more sympathetic.

Hundreds of Central American migrants, largely from Honduras, are heading towards the US border, and no one in Mexico has made any effort to stop them. “If we all protect each other we’ll get through this together.” https://t.co/cdJxxypu11 — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) March 30, 2018