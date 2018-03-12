Fossil Fuel Abuser Arnold Will Sue Oil Companies for 1st Degree Murder

Although he relies heavily on oil for his mansions, helicopter, and car collection, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) sees no conflict with suing Big Oil into oblivion. He is planning to sue oil companies, alleging they are “knowingly killing people all over the world.”
Schwarzenegger said during an interview with Politico’s “Off Message” podcast that he is still working on the timing for his push, but he is now speaking with private law firms.
Fueling Your Home Is Like Smoking?
The leftists like to sue to get their way and Arnold, once a Republican, is no different.
“This is no different from the smoking issue. The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it. Then eventually they were taken to court and had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars because of that,” Schwarzenegger, a global environmental activist, said.
Arnold refers to studies that say fossil fuels kill, but ignores all the others which found it not to be true.
“Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.”
Perhaps we should take that further and make him wear the letter “F” for fossil fuel abuser.
Swarzenegger hates Trump and is merely trying to make life difficult while making his cheating, lying self relevant again.
What would he say if regulations would proscribe a certain limit of BTU’s per person. Someone of his means would only be allowed to heat or cool a single room. Furthermore, it would abolish any private aircraft since it exceeds the limits. I suggest this regulation for California.
He’s a Bigger Idiot than I thought. A earlier quote from him.
“Some politicians even want to shut down the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon. I would like to strap their mouth to the exhaust pipe of a truck, turn on the engine and let’s see how long it would take them to tap out.”
This Idiot doesn’t even know the difference between CO2 and CO. Is that a CO2 detector in your house. No wonder people believe in “Global Warming”. They are unable to understand differences in Carbon let alone Hydrocarbons.
The republican party shamed itself by allowing him to call himself a republican. He’s as mindless as any official.
Another mindless twit from Crazy Land.
Why he was ever allowed to claim he was a Conservative is beyond comprehension.
Send him back to Austria.