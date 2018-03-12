Fossil Fuel Abuser Arnold Will Sue Oil Companies for 1st Degree Murder

Although he relies heavily on oil for his mansions, helicopter, and car collection, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) sees no conflict with suing Big Oil into oblivion. He is planning to sue oil companies, alleging they are “knowingly killing people all over the world.”

Schwarzenegger said during an interview with Politico’s “Off Message” podcast that he is still working on the timing for his push, but he is now speaking with private law firms.

Fueling Your Home Is Like Smoking?

The leftists like to sue to get their way and Arnold, once a Republican, is no different.

“This is no different from the smoking issue. The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it. Then eventually they were taken to court and had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars because of that,” Schwarzenegger, a global environmental activist, said.

Arnold refers to studies that say fossil fuels kill, but ignores all the others which found it not to be true.

“The oil companies knew from 1959 on, they did their own study that there would be global warming happening because of fossil fuels, and on top of it that it would be risky for people’s lives, that it would kill.”

Schwarzenegger accused oil companies of being irresponsible and vowed to go after them.”It’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco,” he said. “Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.” Perhaps we should take that further and make him wear the letter “F” for fossil fuel abuser. Swarzenegger hates Trump and is merely trying to make life difficult while making his cheating, lying self relevant again.