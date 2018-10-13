Four Members of an Organized Voter Fraud Ring Stole Dem Party Ballots

I’m shocked, just shocked! We heard there was no such thing as voter fraud and now we find out the law enforcement broke up a voter fraud ring.

Four women are accused of stealing ballots for the Democrat Party in 2016. They targeted elderly voters’ ballots and were indicted on 30 felony counts of voter fraud. Police arrested them following an investigation by the office of the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Star Telegram reports.

They were part of an organized voter fraud ring and were paid by someone(s) to target elderly voters in northern Fort Worth. The purpose was to generate and harvest the ballots for specific Democrat candidates.

The Attorney General’s Office did not reveal what candidates paid for the effort or who else is involved.

The indictments list 26 North Fort Worth residents as victims.

The four arrested — Leticia Sanchez, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, Maria Solis and Laura Parra — were indicted on 30 felony counts of voter fraud, according to a statement from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

These criminals stole mail-in ballots of elderly citizens without their permission. The ballots were requested by mail for the Democrat Party in 2016.

Mail-in ballots allow people to vote from their homes without any ID or verification of identity. They call out for fraud.