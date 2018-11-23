Anna Paulina, the Hispanic Engagement Director at Turning Point USA, appeared on Fox News this Thanksgiving. She has a great deal of information about the illegal alien mobs at our border faking refugee status. We must add here there are real refugees and people in need in the groups but they are coming in with criminals, economic and welfare opportunists, and possible terrorists.
That’s just to give you some background. What we really want to tell you is Fox obsequiously and embarrassingly begged forgiveness of Hillary Clinton when Ms. Paulina compared Hillary to herpes.
Hillary thinks half the nation is like herpes.
It happened when Fox News host Rick Leventhal suggested he was surprised that Hillary Clinton was still in the headlines given calls for another Clinton investigation.
Ms. Paulina said, “She won’t go away. She’s like herpes.”
Leventhal apologized to deplorable Hillary instantly, condemned the language, and ended the segment early because of “some of the language” used.
Ms. Paulina disappeared after commercial break and Arthel Neville came on to apologize yet again.
She said Fox doesn’t condone this language against a former secretary of state.
Do you think Fox overdid it? We think it reminds us of Chris Wallace’s constant insistence that Blasey Ford was “extremely credible” and “very credible” while he commented during her anti-Kavanaugh testimony as she lied through her teeth. That being said, comparing someone to herpes is not appropriate for news media but have you listened to CNN or MSNBC lately?
Is Fox becoming the establishment albeit slowly!
Watch:
There’s nothing slow about it. In fact, I have cut Fox News out completely save for Tucker and Hannity. Their more traditional news shows have become impossible to watch and down right infuriating.
When they announced their new Fox Nation programming, I intended to join… then I watched their election night coverage and was very glad I’d not yet joined it.
Instead, I joined CRTV and OANN.
As said, I will continue to watch Tucker and, more importantly Hannity. The day ratings begin to drop for Sean’s show, they will railroad him out of there just as they did O’Reilly and several others.
Fox isn’t Fox any more. The day they railroaded Roger Ailes who made Fox into a smashing success, the end began. Then Murdock turned over programming to his Progressive millennial idiot sons and game over.
Should there ever be genuine Conservative competition to Fox, FNC will, without doubt, experience a, The End.
Sorry, forgot to mention, I do still watch Lou Dobbs on Fox business channel. He is reliably Conservative, an insightful analyst and never infuriates me.
Something is going on with Fox. Not good at all. And why would Fox apologize for something a guest said?
Having the guest disappear after the break was good enough.