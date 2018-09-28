Fox News Contributor Fired for Calling Accusers “Lying Skanks”

A Fox News pundit who called Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers ‘lying skanks’ and then told Christine Blasey Ford to stop opening her legs has been fired by Fox.

During Ford’s testimony on Thursday with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson repeatedly attacked Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser.

He tweeted, “leftist women are skanky for the most part.” As he tuned into the hearing, he wrote, “Wow, #Christine Ford rode hard and put up wet as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.”

Another tweet read, “Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing,’ he posted. ‘TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more”.

The now-former Fox News contributor caused a backlash on Twitter.

That’s my attitude towards LIARS OF ANY GENDER https://t.co/dsOoyhjSf5 — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Well luckily I work for myself. I suggest you worry about your tweets https://t.co/eU2cKmzbdk — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Really Republicans, this is what your party supports? Guys like Kevin Jackson? pic.twitter.com/5ZtrJAzg3U — Sherod Greene (@greene872) September 27, 2018