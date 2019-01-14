Fox News Host Torpedoes Rep. Jim Himes & His Talking Points

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes was a wealth of misinformation on Sunday Mornings Futures with Maria Bartiromo this morning. Bartiromo pounded him with questions he didn’t answer factually, and when she cornered him, he shifted to another point.

Himes is slippery, lied over and over, but she didn’t let him get away with any of his talking points and confused non-facts.

Himes is one of the up-and-coming Democrat stars and serves on several committees.

SEEK THE TRUTH?

The Fox News host asked if his intel committee is going to “seek the truth” about the FISA abuse. She reminded him that the FBI did not tell the judge the Democrats/Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier.

Himes said they did comply, but that isn’t true, and Bartiromo didn’t let him get away with it.

She asked him if he didn’t think the judge should have known Trump’s opponent in the election paid for the dossier. He wouldn’t fully answer although she bombarded him with the question several times. All he would say is they complied, and ‘no’, the judge didn’t need to know his opponent paid for it.

Really? Are we supposed to buy that?

THE DOSSIER LIE

Himes tried to say the dossier has never been disproven. Democrats keep saying that and it is infuriating. They put a fake document up and then demanded the President disprove it. That’s absurd and violates his civil rights. In this country, people are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.

There is also the fact that there is no way to prove or disprove this garbage dossier since it involves Russia.

Himes also tried to say Donald Trump Jr. invited the Russians to Trump Tower. That too is a lie, and she didn’t let it slide. The Russians contacted Donald Jr.

She asked about the hard evidence of collusion his committee allegedly has. One piece of evidence he came up with is all the Mueller indictments. Bartiromo pointed out that none of the indictments had anything to do with collusion.

She said, “you’re mixing things up, and you know it.” And was he ever.

This is an example of how it went:

REP. JIM HIMES: OK, let me try one more time. The president’s son invited Russians to Trump Tower and asked them for help. The President asked Russia for help.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Actually, I believe the story is that they contacted Donald Trump JUNIOR He didn’t contact them. They contacted him.

REP. JIM HIMES: So, you’ve now twice asked me the question. Do you, do you want to hear me answer it?

MARIA BARTIROMO: Yes, please. Go ahead.

REP. JIM HIMES: Okay. So, the Trump Tower meeting. Trump publicly asking [he’s referencing Trump jokingly asking Putin for Hillary’s emails], Trump firing Donald Trump [he meant Jim Comey] by his own admission because it was lifting pressure from the Russia investigation. Maria, how many of the president’s people are now going to jail or under indictment for lying about contacts with Russians? Why do you lie about contacts with Russians?

MARIA BARTIROMO: The contacts have nothing to do with collusion and you know that. When you look at Manafort and what he’s done, it’s about tax evasion, about things that happened before this period. So you’re mixing things up and you know it.

Watch: