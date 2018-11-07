Fox News Projects Who Will Control the House

Fox News project Democrats will control the House for the first time in eight years. It’s quite amazing. Democrats are running on unaffordable Single Payer, open borders, high taxes, and heavy regulation.

If true, this will open the door to investigations, hearings, and lawsuits as soon-to-be Speaker Pelosi has warned. They have zero interest in doing anything but resisting. There will be no progress whatsoever, just chaos and hate.

Gasbag Adam Schiff will be the Chair of the House Intelligence. We will no longer see any investigation into the DOJ/FBI. We will see a renewal of the probe into the Russia-Trump collusion with fake reports.

Jerry Nadler, one of the most annoying of the leftist New York Democrats, will follow through on his promise to begin a probe into Judge Kavanaugh and President Trump.

Maxine Waters, voted one of the most corrupt members of Congress by CREW, will be in charge of the money. She has promised to get even with Wall Street. That should be great for the economy.

Speaker-to-be Pelosi promised “collateral damage”.

It’s not a blue wave and, so far, they will not win by much which means, on some issues, Democrats in red states might go to the right on some issues.

That is the bad news.

The good news is they will make fools of themselves and show how truly far-left and unproductive they are. It could be a plus for 2020, even with the corrupt news media.

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years, dealing a major setback to President Trump’s legislative agenda — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 7, 2018

More good news, communist Van Jones is sad because it’s not a blue wave.

