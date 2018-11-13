Fox News Pundit “Chewed Out, Abused” for Working at Fox

Kat Timpf is a Fox News pundit and National Review writer who is a regular on The Greg Gutfeld Show. She’s not provocative or confrontational — she jokes.

Fox News pundit Kat Timpf on Sunday said on Twitter that she was run out of an establishment because she works at Fox, adding that she was “chewed out, abused” during the incident at an unknown location.

“I was just run out of an establishment because of where I work,” Timpf wrote to her more than 265,000 followers. “Chewed out, abused. But I guess that’s the norm now.”

Timpf said Monday that she finds the occurrences “disgusting.”

“I can’t believe that this is the third time something like this has happened to me,” Timpf said in a statement provided to The Hill. “First I had that water dumped on my head, then a few months ago I had someone interrupt my dinner and tell me I was ruining the country, now this.”

The comments on her Twitter page are disgusting and anti-American. How could people say she deserves this? Anyone who has heard her knows she isn’t antagonistic.

I genuinely hope that none of the people who are saying I deserved what happened to me ever have to experience the fear and humiliation that comes with being publicly harassed. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) November 12, 2018

MAN STALKED HER TO THROW WATER IN HER FACE

Timpf was approached by an unidentified man in July at a political event in Brooklyn. The man dumped a bottle of water on her head during an event where she was scheduled to speak about criminal justice reform.

“I was there to do something for my friend,” Timpf told The Hill in an interview at the time. “And this guy just comes up; it was very clear that he was there because he knew I was there ahead of time. He was coming there to come after me, which is the most terrifying thing about all of it.”

“He came up from behind me, tapped me on the shoulder, dumped [water] on my head and whipped the rest of it directly into my face. My eyes were burning. It was right into my face.”

The man responsible was never apprehended.