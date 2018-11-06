Fox News announced Monday that Sean Hannity would not be campaigning for Donald Trump at the rally in Missouri but, rather, would only cover it for Fox News. Hannity tweeted along the same lines Monday.

“To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the president,” Hannity tweeted Monday morning, adding that he would simply “be doing a live show” from the scene.

Hannity is not a journalist but, nonetheless, Fox was opposed to him appearing to campaign [even though every other media outlet campaigns for the left daily].

Last night, the President kept coaxing Hannity to come up on stage and he did. He crossed the line into campaigning although it’s hardly a secret who he is rooting for.

Fox News says it “does not condone” its hosts “participating in campaign events” as Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro did during a campaign rally with President Trump in Missouri on Monday night.

A network spokesperson on Tuesday called the event “an unfortunate distraction” that “has been addressed.” “FOX News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” read a statement to The Hill. “We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.” It is unclear how it was addressed, but we will look into it. HANNITY IS BEING ACCUSED OF LYING Hannity says he did not intend to go up on stage and was “surprised” and “honored” at being invited to say a few words at the President’s request. Joe Scarborough and his honey Mika don’t believe him. Former Fox host, CNN’s Camerota called her colleague of 17 years a liar. What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018 HANNITY IS ACCUSED OF ATTACKING FOX JOURNALISTS

On stage, Hannity attacked members of the media covering the rally, saying, “By the way, all those people in the back are fake news.” The media was quick to point out that Fox journalists were “in the back.’

He tweeted Tuesday that he was not referring to his Fox colleagues who do “amazing work”.

Of course he wasn’t, but that isn’t stopping the lamestream media from attacking Fox, Hannity, and Jeanine Pirro.

To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at FOX News in those remarks. They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and It is an honor to work with such great professionals. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

It’s a trashing Fox News didn’t need right now.

The Democrat media needn’t complain about Hannity’s or Trump’s comments concerning the media. The public knows who is responsible for the fake news and they know it from their own observations.