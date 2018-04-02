Fox News Stands by Laura, Says the Attack Is “Agenda-Driven”

Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy on Monday released a statement in support of host Laura Ingraham as 19 of her advertisers refuse to place ads on her show.

A 17-year old extremist student from Parkland called for a boycott in response to a non-PC tweet she sent offending him. Ms. Ingraham apologized, but the student and his leftist backers are calling for her livelihood to be destroyed anyway.

In his statement, Abernethy said the attacks on Ms. Ingraham are “agenda-driven” and Fox “will not allow” censorship.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

Cowardly corporations took a different approach. They are all jumping to the tune of the far-left twitter users and bots sent out by Soros’s Media Matters. None of these people would ever watch the Ingraham Angle. They simply want the show off the air.

The real culprits behind this boycott and others are the far-left. They shamelessly use kids to spout their mantra because they can’t be criticized easily.

What they are doing is a modified version of what terrorists do when they use children as human shields.

Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestle, Jos A Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Hulu, Stitch Fix, Jenny Craig, Office Depot, Honda, Liberty Mutual, Principal, Miracle-Ear, Ruby Tuesday, and Atlantis, Entertainment Studios, and Bayer have made statements about future ads not appearing on Ingraham’s show.

Media Matters is pushing the boycott led by their boy-activist. They are also back to trashing Hannity, their favorite target, and Sinclair Broadcasting, a right-leaning news conglomerate. Sinclair will get the same treatment Fox News received.

These people are Stalinists. This is the tactic of a Totalitarian state.