Fox News has obtained emails between two former Robert Mueller team members Pete Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page. What we know so far is they exchanged virulent anti-Trump and pro-Hillary messages.

Text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in 2016 referred to then-candidate Donald Trump as a “loathsome human” and “an idiot,” Fox News revealed.

There were a total of 10,000 exchanges and some were about the candidates.

The bulk of the messages obtained by Fox News were sent on March 4 of last year, as Trump held a sizable lead in the GOP primary race.

“God, Trump is a loathsome human,” Page texted Strzok on that date.

“Yet he many[sic] win,” Strzok responded. “Good for Hillary.”

Later the same day, Strzok texted Page, “Omg [Trump’s] an idiot.”

“He’s awful,” Page answered.

“America will get what the voting public deserves,” said Strzok, to which Page responded. “That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Strzok, who was an FBI counterintelligence agent, was reassigned to HR but he was in charge of all the key cases before the FBI and he changed the language in the charges against Hillary to one that held no legal culpability.

Stroke called Martin O’Malley “a freak show.”

On Election Day, Strzok expressed his dismay at seeing a map showing Mr. Trump winning — he called it “f*****g terrifying,” and a week after the election, Strzok and Page were also alarmed to see that Jeff Sessions was likely to be named attorney general.

“Sessions for AG,” Strzok texted, along with a profanity. Page replied, “Good god.”

Page and Strzok also wrote messages disparaging House Speaker Paul Ryan, with Page expressing the hope that Ryan “fails and crashes in a blaze of glory” and Strzok responding that the GOP “needs to pull their head out of that *ss. Shows no sign of occurring any time soon.” The Mueller team needs to be shut down immediately.