Fox Pulls Nutjob Tom Steyer’s Propaganda Ads Calling for the President’s Impeachment

Billionaire Republican and Trump hater Tom Steyer has been running an ad filled with venom, lies and propaganda to get the President impeached. It would make Goebbels proud. If Steyer believes what he said, there is something wrong with him.

In the ad, he calls Trump a “clear and present danger”, accuses him of obstructing justice as if it were a fact, says he took money from foreign governments forgetting that he didn’t take money in exchange for a U.S. Uranium mine like his buddy Hillary.

Fox News has been running it but they canceled the ad.

“Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money,” the channel’s co-president, Jack Abernethy, said.

Steyer accused Fox of buckling to pressure from the president. President Trump had put out a tweet knocking Steyer for his ad. He called Steyer “wacky” and “unhinged”.

The left – the Democrat Socialists – and a lot of Republicans aren’t used to any pushback.

“If Fox News is siding with Trump and trying to silence us, they must be afraid of what we have to say,” Steyer said in a statement. “It shows no respect for democracy.”

Steyer’s idea of democracy is socialism and being allowed to spread hate against the President on the only station that airs right-leaning news.

Steyer’s lawyers also accused Fox of breaching contract and failing to notify them of the decision to pull the ad, which was taken off air on the Fox News channel Tuesday but is still running on other Fox network channels, according to Steyer.

Steyer also thinks his crazy ad is “news”.