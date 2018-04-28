Framing General Flynn for a Crime He Did Not Commit

Sara Carter reported this week on three major takeaways from the House Intelligence report. There are more than that but one, in particular. demands attention. The process crime for which Flynn has pleaded guilty, and which has bankrupted him, never happened.

Flynn Didn’t Lie

Former National Security Advisor Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a three-star general, was fired by the White House for allegedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

As it turns out, he did not lie to the FBI special agents who interviewed him at the White House in January 2017.

This is important because Flynn eventually pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements about his December 2016 phone conversation with Kislyak to DOJ Special Counsel Robert Mueller, “even though the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents did not detect any deception during Flynn’s interview.”

Flynn told Sara Carter he plead guilty because of the mounting legal fees. He simply couldn’t afford it.

One of the two agents who conducted the interview, Peter Strzok, did not believe Flynn lied. He is under investigation himself, along with his lover FBI attorney Lisa Page.

Flynn’s conversation with Kislyak was leaked to columnist David Ignatius with the Washington Post on January, 12. It is under investigation.

Even former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump last year, had apparently told Congress that the agents did not believe Flynn had lied. Although Comey does contradict himself a lot, on this and other statements.

There is more information on Flynn not available to the public. He may have committed some other offense but it wasn’t the one he was charged with.

WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 302

One of the big questions that need to be answered is whether the 302 was altered. The 302 is the record of Strzok’s notes of the Flynn interview.

On February 19, 2018, Mike Cernovich reported that Andrew McCabe altered the 302s and destroyed all revisions.

Strzok said at the time that he didn’t think Flynn lied, but rather, was confused and forgetful. It was only four days after Flynn assumed the position.

The entire surprise interview was instigated by Sally Yates who accused Flynn of lying and sent Strzok over to meet with Flynn.

We have additional texts between Page and Strzok released this week in which a 302 is mentioned. Look at the following one dated February 14, 2017. Flynn was interviewed on Jan. 24, 2017 by Strzok and another agent. Flynn had to resign on February 13, 2017. There was no context.

It’s actually not an f 302, it’s an FD-302.

It has been reported that they weren’t altered until Robert Mueller was appointed Special Counsel, which would have been much later. Hopefully, this one is in the hands of the DoJ Inspector General, along with any other ‘revised’ 302s.

Help General Flynn

