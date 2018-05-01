Framing of a President, Leaks, Lies, and False Documents

Robert Mueller’s team or someone closely tied to them leaked to the New York Times the questions Mueller hopes to ask President Trump. The questions are open-ended softball questions meant to entrap for some process crime such as lying.

There are four dozen questions. Many of the questions concern James Comey, his friend, who connived to launch the probe on obstruction charges with Mueller in charge.

Many of these questions concern tweets which should not be part of a serious investigation. How is the President supposed to remember all this? The answer is he’s not. They want to accuse him of lying.

“What was the purpose of your May 12, 2017 tweet?” one question reads. On that day, Trump tweeted that James Comey had “better hope” there are no tapes of his conversations with him before he starts leaking to the press.

“What was your opinion of Mr. Comey during the transition?” another Mueller question asks.

Mueller’s team plans to ask numerous questions about his opinion and what he meant by his tweets or comments in interviews [intent]. Mueller wants to establish intent, the thing Comey couldn’t find in Hillary’s case. One of Mueller’s team member is an expert on finding ‘intent’ — a thought crime.

Let’s not forget that two of the former team members texted a promise “to protect the country” from the “menace”.

Generally, Mueller is going for obstruction charges but will settle for any crime.

Fellow attorneys look at Mueller’s team with great skepticisim.His lead team member Andrew Weissman is the expert at putting innocent people in prison by withholding exculpatory evidence. A unanimous Supreme Court verdict overturning his Arthur Anderson case supports that statement.

Weisman has been cited for “corrupt legal practices.”

Team member Michael Dreeban is an expert on phony obstruction charges as Professor Jonathan Turley has pointed out. The entire team are “creeps on a mission” as one former U.S. attorney pointed out.

No one seems concerned that the leaking is illicit. President Trump is and responded in a tweet:

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

If you want to know who the allegedly “unimpeachable” Robert Mueller really is, read the documentation put together by Congressman Gohmert. We summarized it here but we also linked to the actual report.

James Comey is also a liar and a leaker. Last week, he told Bret Baier on Special Report that he didn’t know who paid for the dossier. We all know who did and it has been proven, but he lies without blinking an eye or being held responsible. He just doesn’t want to be asked again why he didn’t tell President Trump when he ‘briefed’ him.

Another one who has not been held responsible for lying to Congress is James Clapper. The prior case has passed the statute of limitations but this new case hasn’t. Perhaps Rumlestiltskin Sessions could be woken from his sleep to deal with it. Clapper and CNN were in cahoots to spread the dossier conspiracy tale.

THE DOSSIER CONSPIRACY

Clapper plotted the dossier conspiracy that is meant to take down the President. This is a coup by the Deep State. The Deep State are the bureaucrats who run the government with the cooperation of the media.

If there is justice, James Clapper will be investigated for leaking and possibly lying to Congress. If there is justice, Clapper will be made to answer for what he has done.

It is the former Director of National Intelligence who leaked to CNN, told Comey what to say and to not say to Trump about the dossier, and finally leak again to CNN. Comey never told President Trump who paid for the dossier.

CNN was then able to report about the dossier because the President was told. BuzzFeed followed up by publishing the still-unverified opposition research put together by Fusion GPS and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Fusion hired foreign agents, including a British ex-spy who contacted Russian spies to compile the gossip.

Sean Davis at the Federalist poured through the documents to draw up the indisputable timeline which you can read here.

Clapper leaks to CNN.

Clapper tells Comey to brief Trump.

Comey briefs Trump on dossier b/c “CNN wants a news hook.”

Clapper tells CNN about briefing.

CNN reports on briefing to validate unverified dossier.

BuzzFeed publishes dossier.

A conspiracy is born.https://t.co/3j3toWR0mH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2018

Clapper has perjured himself. Listen to Professor Turley discuss the Clapper situation.

