France to Outlaw Street Prayers But Must Add 2500 Mosques First to Get Results

For eight months, hundreds of Muslims have gathered on prayer mats, bowing in front of the town hall every Friday in front of the Paris town hall for Islamic prayers. French lawmakers plan to put an end to it.

“They will not have prayers on the street, we will prevent street praying,” Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told Questions Politics on Sunday before last.

Muslims say they must have more mosques to pray or they will continue the street prayers.

At least 7.5 percent of the French population is Islamic and they have a powerful voice in the electorate. The French had a ban in 2011 but that went by the wayside.

Some Islamists now say they must have 2500 more mosques before they will stop praying in the streets.

Before you say it won’t happen here, check out the photos. Please keep in mind it is not racism or bigotry to want to keep America from being Islamicized.