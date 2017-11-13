Free Lawyers for Illegal Aliens Thanks to George Soros, Taxpayers

LawNewz reports that “any and all” illegal aliens who are detained and facing deportation will get a free attorney in major metropolitan cities. That of course includes gang members and traffickers – it’s “any and all”.

We can thank The Vera Institute of Justice for that. They recently launched their Safety and Fairness for Everyone–or “SAFE” Cities Network campaign. They are a 501(c) and they get plenty of government grants.

The Institute also receives generous donations from the Soros Open Society Foundations.

Vera wants to see more favorable outcomes for the illegals.

According to a press release issued by Vera:

SAFE Cities Network members come from 11 politically, economically, and ethnically diverse jurisdictions that are united in their commitment to the belief that, regardless of whether an immigrant will ultimately stay in the U.S. or leave, a crucial way to keep our communities safe is to ensure legal representation for those whose future depends on it.

The inaugural cities, counties and communities involved in the SAFE Cities Network campaign are: (1) Atlanta, Georgia; (2) Austin, Texas; (3) Baltimore, Maryland; (4) Chicago, Illinois; (5) Columbus, Ohio; (6) Dane County, Wisconsin; (7) Oakland-Alameda County, California; (8) Prince George’s County, Maryland; (9) Sacramento, California; (10) San Antonio, Texas; and (11) Santa Ana, California.

More cities will be added to that list.

Vera self-describes as “an independent nonprofit national research and policy organization working with governments to build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety, and strengthen communities.”

What’s really happening is Americans will pay for attorneys for the massive invasion, even if they are criminals.

It’s simple. The U.S. Department of Justice, EOIR, and the VERA Institute of Justice fund refugee programs protecting and caring for uneducated foreigners here in the country illegally. They also happen to be behind a transformation of the criminal justice system. They want the uneducated foreigners – minorities in particular – in the country to support their leftist agenda.