French Leftists Indict Marine Le Pen for Exposing ISIS in Photos

Marine Le Pen, who lost the election for President of France last year to Emmanuel Macron, is facing potential jail time for exposing the truth about terrorists. She posted three photographs depicting ISIS murdering an innocent journalist. Telling the truth about terrorists is too unkind. It could offend someone.

The leftists want to imprison her for three years and fine her nearly $100,000. They really just hate her opposing opinions. This is what the leftists do when they have power. It doesn’t matter what country it is, leftists are the same throughout the world.

So much for liberté, égalité, fraternité.

Will they dust off and roll out the gallows for her too?

The French National Assembly stripped Le Pen of her parliamentary immunity first so they could go after her.

Then, last Thursday a judge in Nanterre charged Le Pen with circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity”, and that can be viewed by a minor.

Exposing terrorists, some of whom they have welcomed into their country, is considered unacceptable.

Le Pen posted the photos a few weeks after the Paris terrorist attacks of November 2015. They were pictures of a beheaded American journalist. She subsequently deleted them.