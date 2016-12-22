French Mayor to Be Tried for Hate Speech for Speaking the Truth

Here comes 1984 and the thought police.

A French mayor Robert Ménard, who is an ally of France’s anti-massive-immigrant National Front party (Marine LePen), will face a charge in a Paris court of incitement to hatred or discrimination.

“In a class in the city centre in my town, 91% of the children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are limits to tolerance”, he said in early September on French news channel LCI.

What he is actually saying is that a high number of the Muslim students are a problem.

French law, however, prohibits any gathering of data based on people’s religious beliefs or ethnicity, though one has to wonder how hard it is to notice 91% of the children are Muslims.

On France’s first day back to school, he tweeted he was regretful seeing “the great replacement”, a term used by writer Renaud Camus to describe the country’s white, Christian population being overtaken by foreign-born Muslims.

That is considered xenophobic.

Ménard, is the mayor of the southern France town Beziers. He said his comments weren’t discriminatory.

“I just described the situation in my town,” he told AFP. “It is not a value judgement, it’s a fact. It’s what I can see.”

His trial is set for March 8.

In October, he put up what was considered anti-migrant posters, calling for a local referendum ahead of the arrival of asylum-seekers in his town.

Under the headline “That’s It, They’re Coming”, is an image of a crowd of migrants, all of them men, outside the cathedral in Beziers.

He put up what was considered anti-migrant posters, calling for a local referendum ahead of the arrival of asylum-seekers in his town.



