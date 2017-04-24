Emmanuel Macron could be the first French president whose first lady is a woman 25 years older than he — who taught him in high school.

A reporter asked her last year whether Macron is a good politician, to which she replies: “There’s isn’t an area I have found that he’s not good at…”

She is 64 years and he is 39.

At 17, he promised he would marry Brigitte Troneaux, and their relationship began in earnest when he was 18. Trogneux was still married with three children, according to the Daily Mail. She said he wore her down.

Trogneux moved to Paris to be with him after divorcing her husband. The two married in 2007 and have no kids — although Macron is step-grandfather to Trogneux’s seven grandchildren.

After working as a public servant for a few years, he became an investment banker at Rothschild. He made millions and was a member of the Socialist Party. He worked in Hollande’s Socialist ministry from 2012 to 2014 and left to prepare a run for office.e

In February Mr Macron was unexpectedly forced to deny a gay extramarital affair. Political rivals had alleged he was backed by a “gay lobby”.

he laughed off the rumors with Radio France chief executive Mathieu Gallet, during a meeting with activists from his En Marche movement during the campaign.

Here he is at age 14.



Emmanuel Macron sur scène à 14 ans by france3