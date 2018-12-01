French Riot! America Grandly Lowered Carbon Emissions Without Taxes

America has reduced its carbon emissions more than any of the remaining signatories of the Paris climate accords. And unlike France, we’ve done it without measures that prompt enraged citizens to riot, The Washington Examiner reported.

There are unintended consequences to the fake biodiesel alternatives, and this week we were subjected to non-factual scaremongering with a 1700-page federal climate change report that did not base the conclusions on facts they presented right in their report.

The unpopular French President Macron wants to raise tases on fuel that is already over $7 a gallon. It’s a direct hit on the middle class and everyone is protesting, literally everyone.

It’s the third weekend of violent clashes over fuel tax increases France. Last weekend, they had 1600 protests-riots.

Too bad, the left won’t pay any attention.

Riot police fire tear gas and stun grenades at “yellow vest” protesters in Paris. It’s the third weekend of mall demonstrations which began against rising fuel prices. Follow the latest from France and the rest of the world here: https://t.co/ZG9yBQyrqG pic.twitter.com/DzARcJ08GV — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 1, 2018

France sends troops to Reunion island as looting and riots break out over fuel tax https://t.co/FjulyyTgkS — The Independent (@Independent) November 22, 2018

•The latest violent clashes on Saturday saw at least 140 people arrested over rising taxes and President Emmanuel Macron’s government

•Riot police in #Paris fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon ‘yellow vest’ fuel hike protesters at the Champs Elysees boulevard #France pic.twitter.com/ysqSd6vNUR — MDWLive! News (@MDWLiveFeed) December 1, 2018