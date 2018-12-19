FT Chooses George Soros As Person of the Year for His ‘Values’

Financial Times newspaper has chosen hardcore leftist George Soros as the person of the year because of the “values he represents.”

HIS VALUES ARE EVIL

Those values include destroying anyone he considers an opponent. He goes after Fox News and all their commentators via the ally he funds, David Brock, and their vehicles by which to smear people, Media Matters, MoveOn, and more.

Soros and Brock destroyed Bill O’Reilly by getting all of his advertisers to abandon him.

Soros’ values include ruining the sovereignty of nations of the Western World by funding most open borders operations. Among those are covert ops in Mexico and Central America, as well as working closely with the U.N. that hates us.

Plus, he’s known for manipulating currencies. The Communist is a wanted man in several countries for doing just that. He broke The Bank of England.

Soros arranges for protests/riots in Ferguson, Florida, in the halls of Congress. He reportedly worked with Iran during the development of the nuke deal. Soros supports the furthest left candidates for office and hopes to win a permanent Progressive electoral majority. As much as possible, he looks for ways to corrupt our vote. These two have a manifesto.

FT feels terrible that he faces daily attacks for his activism and liberal vision of the world. Soros’s values aren’t liberal. He’s a globalist — neo-communist.

The newspaper wrote further that the forces of nationalism and populism are battering the liberal democratic order he has tirelessly supported. The man once described as the only individual with a foreign policy must contend with the rise of strongmen across the globe — and a vicious backlash designed to delegitimize him.

The article they wrote about him is a complete lie.

Nihon Keizai Shimbun, a globalist Japanese corporation, owns Financial Times. It is a very far-left publication and engages in puff pieces, propaganda, and lies for which they often have to apologize.