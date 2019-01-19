Fun Stuff! Jim Acosta Messes With Seb Gorka in WH — Big Mistake

S.Noble
For no reason other than his elitism, CNN’s jester, Abilio Jim Acosta picked a fight with Sebastian Gorka in the White House briefing room. That was a big mistake. He got a brief tongue lashing from Gorka, hid for the rest of the time Gorka was in the room, and he was the topic of jokes on Seb Gorka’s, David Webb’s, and Mike Gallagher’s radios shows for a couple days.

THE STORY

“I’m minding my own business right at the entrance of the White House briefing room,” Gorka said, describing the moment Acosta entered the room. “He grabs me by the arm, and says ‘You shouldn’t be here, this place is for real journalists.’”

“In front of everybody in the press briefing,” he added.

Gorka recounted how he then berated the reporter by shouting, “Abilio ‘Jim’ Acosta, you are a d*ckhead!”

HE REALLY LOVES HIS NAME ABILIO, BUT CALL HIM JIM PLEASE

Acosta then went into a song and dance on Twitter about how proud he is of his Hispanic name, which he doesn’t use. He reminds one of Beto. Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke likes to pretend he’s Hispanic and says his family called him Beto. Acosta, on the other hand, pretends he’s not Hispanic and says his family called him Jimmy.

ACOSTA WAS A HIT ON CONSERVATIVE RADIO

Sirius Patriot XM host David Webb was with him, along with radio host Mike Gallagher, and he confirmed the incident.

“I was right next to Sebastian and he reported accurately what Acosta said. Acosta was serious and condescending,” Webb told The Daily Caller.

Mike Gallagher said on his radio show that Acosta and some guy from NBC were very nasty. The three conservatives were waiting to meet with the President and weren’t there as journalists.

Gorka said Acosta “hid like a little girl” after that. Gorka never called himself a journalist and never met him before. He doesn’t understand why he did it, except that he’s as much of a jerk as people say he is.

Who does this Acosta think he is? He certainly isn’t a journalist. Can you imagine being Sarah Sanders and having to put up with these vile elitists?

ABILIO ACOSTA BECAME THE TOPIC ON RADIO SHOWS

Sean Spicer told Gorka on his radio show that Acosta is the one who shouldn’t be there.

Tucker Carlson joined him on his radio show and told Gorka that Acosta’s “stupid, he’s’ dumb,” like when he stood in front of walls and said there were no immigrants trying to cross, therefore walls don’t work.

Mike Huckabee said he doesn’t think Acosta will bother Sebastian Gorka again.

