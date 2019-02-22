Funny! Charles Barkley Goes Off Into Smollett Jokes on “Inside the NBA”

This is funny! Charles Barkley is bulletproof and can say what we’re all thinking.

Former NBA great Charles Barkley went off the topic in a very funny way when an issue they were discussing triggered jokes about the Smollett attack.

Barkley joked around instead of analyzing the game on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Ernie Johnson tried to get them back but lost them for two very funny minutes.

“America, let me just tell you something. Do not commit crimes with checks! If you’re gonna break the law, do not write a check! Get cash man!!” Barkley said as the panel was rolling with laughter.

“Jussie, you wasted all that damn time and money,” Barkley continued as Shaquille O’Neal was reduced to tears.

“You know what you should’ve did? Just went up in Liam Neeson’s neighborhood. Would’ve solved all your damn problems,” Barkley said. He was referencing Neeson’s lunatic interview when he said he was so angry about a friend being raped by a black man, so he walked around the streets with a bat or something looking to kill a black man.

Forgot to thread again pic.twitter.com/wkorwl99ZH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2019