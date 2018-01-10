Fusion GPS Attorney Said “Somebody’s Already Been Killed” Over Publication of the Dossier

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) decided to unilaterally release testimony by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson to the Senate Judiciary Committee in August. In the 312-page transcript of Simpson’s interview, an attorney for the opposition research firm told congressional investigators that “somebody’s already been killed” as a result of the publication of the anti-Trump dossier.

“He wants to be very careful to protect his sources,” attorney Josh Levy said during the Aug. 22 Senate Judiciary Committee interview of his client. “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work.”

There is no further information. One must wonder if they will accuse the President of murder next.

The dossier is opposition research commissioned by the Clinton campaign and the DNC that might have been used to launch or further the Russia-Trump collusion probe. It was sold as intelligence to the public.

Simpson said when the information found out by their hired spook Christopher Steele turned up, he was afraid the President would be blackmailed.

Stories from Simpson and Steele show inaccuracies however and it’s not clear if we should believe these two.

Simpson said the FBI found the dossier credible because an unnamed “human source” associated with Trump had offered the bureau corroborating information”. He appears to be referring to the coffee boy George Papadopoulos.

In an interesting part of the transcript, Glenn Simpson can’t, for several pages, rule out having tried to get government investigations started on behalf of clients.

Simpson hid the fact that he hired the wife of a top FBI agent.

Feinstein later issued a statement as to why she released the transcript:

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

If she wanted to do that, she should have released everything. Releasing part of the information only seeks to obfuscate and undermine the credibility of the investigation. It also leads to more conspiracy theories.

Another problem with her statement is that Simpson refused to answer many key questions, other responses were broadly redacted, and he wasn’t always accurate.

Grassley’s spokesperson Taylor Foy wrote: “It’s totally confounding that Senator Feinstein would unilaterally release a transcript of a witness interview in the middle of an ongoing investigation – a witness that Feinstein herself subpoenaed last year for lack of cooperation. Feinstein’s unilateral decision was made as the committee is still trying to secure testimony from other witnesses, including Jared Kushner. Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.”