Fusion GPS Met With Russian Operative Tied to Trump Jr Meeting Both Before and After

The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm behind the unverified Trump dossier, met with a Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya before and after a key meeting she had last year with Trump’s son, Fox News reports.

They were working on behalf of a Russian company at the time.

Fusion GPS was closely tied to Russia through this company at the same time they were creating a dossier to discredit Donald Trump on behalf of Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

The June 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya occurred at the same time Fusion GPS was being paid for work on behalf of a Kremlin oligarch and while they were paying a former British spy to create a Trump dossier through other Russian spies and contacts, Fox reported.

That meeting has been used to discredit Trump Jr. and accuse him of colluding with Russians.

Hours before the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016, Fusion co-founder and ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson was with Veselnitskaya in a Manhattan federal courtroom, a confidential source told Fox News. Court records reviewed by Fox News, email correspondence and published reports corroborate the pair’s presence together. The source told Fox News they also were together after the Trump Tower meeting.

Co-founder Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS were hired by BakerHostetler, which represented Russian firm Prevezon through Veselnitskaya.

Veselnitskaya didn’t even belong in the country and her visa had expired. She claimed to be needed to represent a client on trial, a Russian oligarch, but she wasn’t necessary. She doesn’t even read or write English. Why was she given a visa by Loretta Lynch?

That meeting always looked like a set up. It never made sense.

