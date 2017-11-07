Fusion GPS Smear Merchants Accused of Bribing Journalists to Plant Stories

Fusion GPS is a very sleazy firm and they have their hands in a lot of shady deals. They are tight with the Kremlin, Venezuelan dictators and other disreputable leaders. They used underhanded tactics and ties to the Kremlin to create the pile of garbage dubbed the ‘dossier’.

Fusion GPS are smear artists. While there is nothing illegal about an opposition research firm, however disreputable, paying for information, there is plenty wrong with journalists at mainstream publications taking cash on the side for running stories in their mainstream publications and not telling anyone about it, especially if it is to affect a presidential election.

It’s called bribery.

Fusion GPS is accused of doing exactly that.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is demanding Fusion GPS submit its banking records to the House Intelligence Committee so it can determine if payments made to the research firm were funneled to reporters.

The Washington Times reports that the Representative signed a subpoena to force a bank to turn over the records. He wants to know who paid for the dossier. The ‘dossier’ relied almost exclusively on unnamed Kremlin sources though we now know who some of them are and they are Russians tied to the Kremlin.

After Fusion blocked the move, Hillary’s campaign lawyer Marc E. Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP, said they paid Fusion on behalf of the Democrats. A deal was worked out to access some of the firm’s financial records.

Fusion moved on Friday to block the request once again.

Apparently there are journalists and law firms that might have been paid by Fusion to work as operatives.

A deal has been reached but the judge ruled that the bank records be kept confidential under sealed protective order.

Why?

While Fusion’s attorneys said the updated subpoena is too broad, it seems to confirm the accusation in its response.

Fusion argues the firm should not have to reveal the journalists it paid because of its own First Amendment protections.

Fusion GPS acknowledges it briefed reporters on each of the 12 memos written by former British spy Christopher Steele that comprised the Trump dossier. And Steele has acknowledged in conjunction with a libel suit filed in the UK that much of the information in the 12 memos was uncorroborated gossip.

According to Fusion: “They are not pertinent, as they are not related to Russia or Donald Trump. In attempting to justify the overbroad subpoena earlier, Intervenor (the committee) could have, but of course did not, argue the relevance to its inquiry of any such payments.”

This comes on the heels of the 2016 campaign season, when reporters were discovered, through the Wikileaks reveal of Democrat emails, to have submitted their stories for approval by the campaign, coordinated on stories and warned of unfavorable stories to be published.

The corruption leaves one speechless.

Fusion GPS are smear merchants. They are not researchers.

Thor Halvorssen explained that Fusion GPS paid journalists to plant stories in October.

According to Kimberley A. Strassel of the Wall Street Journal, ‘the coming Russia bombshells,’ may come to light if a ‘judge orders Fusion GPS to give House investigators its bank records.’

Federal judge places Fusion GPS bank records under sealed protective order. Will remain confidential. pic.twitter.com/haRFgkNXWQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2017