Fusion GPS Wrote the Memo the Russian Attorney Brought to Trump Jr. Meeting

The Russian attorney tied to the Kremlin, Natalia Veselnitskaya, met with Donald Trump Jr. at the infamous June meeting and also met with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson before and after the meeting. Not only that, we now discover Fusion GPS also wrote the Clinton ‘dirt’ she brought with her to the Trump Jr. meeting.

Fusion GPS is at the center of the Russia dossier scandal. At the same time they were working with the Clinton campaign and the DNC to gather Kremlin research against Donald Trump, they were working with Russian attorney, Veselnitskaya on a corruption case of a Russian bigwig.

This meeting has been held up as the so-called ‘proof’ that Donald Trump Jr. and the campaign colluded with Russians. Also present at the meeting were Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and others, some tied to Russia.

Even though Simpson met with Veselnitskaya before and after the Trump Jr. meeting, a source familiar with 10 hours of testimony Simpson gave the Senate Judiciary committee in August said he told investigators he did not know of Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower meeting until reports of it appeared in the media.

Is that believable?

FUSION GPS WROTE THE VESELNITSKAYA MEMO

That information came out days ago. It’s already old news but we have new news. The memo Ms. Veselnitskaya brought into the meeting with her was written by Fusion GPS.

Reuters reports that the same political research firm that prepared a dossier on Trump campaign ties to Russia had unrelated information on Clinton Foundation donors that a Russian lawyer obtained and offered to President Donald Trump’s eldest son last year, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Fusion dug up this Clinton Foundation information in connection with its work in behalf of Prevezon, a Russian company controlled by Putin cronies.

At the same time Fusion GPS was creating the dossier with Christopher Steele’s gossip from high-level Kremlin agents, they wrote the memo with Clinton ‘dirt’ which Veselnitskaya brought to the meeting.

Anonymous sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump’s campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Veselnitskaya said she went to the Trump meeting with proof of tax evasion by Clinton Foundation donors.

Fusion GPS is very shady and this is a very big story. GOP lawmakers are calling for the DoJ to investigate.

“I think we need a special counsel to investigate the fusion GPS episode between the Democratic party, Mr. Steele and Russian operatives,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News Sunday.

This is scandalous.