Future Church Gunman Escaped from a Mental Hospital, Attempted to Kill Military Command

The future Texas church gunman beat his wife and stepson, cracking the boy’s skull, in 2012. Devin Kelley was hospitalized in New Mexico for mental problems and escaped at one point, according to a police report.

Kelley tried to strangle his wife and he beat the stepson, who was under age 16, doing so with a weapon meant to cause life threatening harm.

Devin Kelley was sent to the Peak Behavioral Health Services Center in Santa Teresa, New Mexico after multiple incidents of attacking his family, while Kelley was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base. But on June 13, 2012, Kelley escaped from the center, fleeing to El Paso, Texas, according to the report.

Police warned that Kelley “was a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms” onto the base, where he “was attempting to carry out death threats that (he) had made on his military chain of command.”

Kelley was soon arrested at a bus stop without incident.

he served a year in confinement for the assaults on his wife and stepson, and in 2014 received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force, which was supposed to notify the FBI of his domestic violence conviction.

The killer was not allowed to own or possess guns but the Air Force bureaucracy failed to put his name into the national database due to a clerical error.

The killer yelled “everybody die” before shooting. He shot crying babies at point blank range according to a witness interviewed on the Shepherd Smith show.

The mass killer did not have a Texas gun license but was able to buy the guns because the sale was approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. That is the same system the Air Force failed to notify.