‘Future of the Dem Party’ Ocasio-Cortez Just Said ICE Freely Molests Women

In a response to Katie Pavlich this morning, Ocasio-Cortez just made horrible dishonest comments about ICE.

After the last remaining NAZI in the US was deported, Ms. Pavlich tweeted, “ @ Ocasio2018 wants to abolish ICE. Today ICE deported an actual Nazi from her congressional district in Queens.”

Her awful answer was “#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity.”

#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity. It does not mean abolish deportation. Also, I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country. It’s the GOP that struggles to say that. https://t.co/7gbXezIhu5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 21, 2018

This woman is headed to Congress and spews whatever hateful lies she wants. Democrats protect her because she is pushing the extreme agenda they want.

ICE has not been accused of sexually assaulting any women but the cartels do.

Her comment about deportation is ludicrous because she has already openly called for open borders. The white supremacy mantra is bigotry and it’s bias against the people who hold the majority. She’s a bigot.

This is the ‘future of the Democrat Party’ and if you pick them, you pick her and her hate-filled inaccurate views, including open borders.