GA Dem Candidate for Gov Suggests People Here Illegally Should Vote

The Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams is now suggesting illegal aliens vote. They’re not “unworthy”. This is her idea of the blue wave as she insinuates the red wave is anti-immigrant.

The Red wave voters simply want a legal, orderly process of immigration. This is more proof that Democrats want open borders as if you didn’t already know.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is leading Republican opponent Brian Kemp in Georgia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race, according to an internal poll commissioned by her campaign. The poll shows her ahead 48 percent to 42 percent.

Weeks ago, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution–Channel 2 Action News showed Abrams and Kemp virtually deadlocked at 45 percent each. RealClearPolitics calls it a toss up.

WAKE UP GEORGIA REPUBLICANS, LIBERTARIANS & CONSERVATIVES

Georgia State Senator Stacey Abrams is a talented leftist. She receives piles of money from San Francisco Democratic power broker Steve Phillips and his wife Susan Sandler. Sandler is the daughter of multi-billionaire bankers Herb and the late Marion Sandler.

Phillips and Sandler want to turn Georgia blue and to them it is the key, NewZeal reports.

“The upset election of Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race in December gave a glimpse of a new electoral equation,” Sandler wrote in a memo to potential Abrams supporters. “If we elect Stacey, we will show that we know how to win in the South without compromising our principles and beliefs.”

Phillips, thrilled about Stacey Abrams’ victory, was quoted in The Nation:

“The Rainbow Coalition is like a quilt—many patches, many pieces, many colors, bound by a common thread.” I was in Atlanta, Georgia, at the 1988 Democratic National Convention listening to Jesse Jackson describe his vision for how a multiracial and explicitly progressive coalition of people of color and progressive whites could lead Democrats to victory across the country. Although Jackson’s bid for the nomination fell short, the surprising success of his candidacy—he won 11 contests and nearly tripled his delegate total from 1984—revealed the potential of a campaign rooted in the country’s demographic revolution.

Stacey Abrams took a big step towards fulfilling that potential in the South to become progressive by winning the Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nomination. The implications of her win for progressive politics and the future of the country are revolutionary in terms of political strategy and approach.

As a self-confessed Marxist-Leninist student, when Phillips uses the word “revolutionary,” he means it – literally.

Steve Phillips was also “one of the architects of the victory in Alabama”. Far-Left Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in the November 2017 special Senate election. Jones fakes being a moderate.