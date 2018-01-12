Gang of Six, Especially Flake, Tried to Slip In Citizenship for DACA, Other Illegals, And More

RINO Senator Jeff Flake announced this afternoon that there was a tentative bipartisan gang of 6 amnesty DACA bill. Since then, it has become obvious there is no such deal. What we are hearing is they tried to slip citizenship in with the DACA. They also want to give amnesty to other immigrants in the country illegally, and continue family-based [chain] migration.

They want to give only $1.5 billion for the wall which might cover repairs. They also want to keep the lottery and just reduce the size by half.

The gang of six includes RINOs and far-left Democrats: Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, lame duck Republican Jeff Flake, Democrat Michael Bennet, Republican Cory Gardner, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, Almost-Republican Lindsey Gramnesty.

The group is led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Gramnesty [Graham] and far-left Democrat Dick Durbin.

“We’ve got this bipartisan group. We are at a deal. … It’s the only game in town,” Flake told reporters.

Oh, ugh, say all conservatives and not-so-conservative but actual Republicans.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made it clear that there is no deal. “There has not been a deal reached yet. However, we still think we can get there and we are very focused on trying to make sure that happens.

Flake is not only talking about DACA, he’s talking about their family members. As WND reported – that’s the end of four to five red states where there is a heavy concentration of DACA. It could turn at least four of them blue.

President Trump and some actual Republican Republicans aren’t buying into the deal.

Some of the numbers bandied about for the wall are also absurd. One figure was $1.5 billion which will barely cover repairs to the already existing wall.

The changes to the lottery are not what the President is looking for. All they want to do is reduce it by 50% which means they can easily raise it again. It needs to be abolished.

“President Trump called on Congress to solve the DACA challenge. … We are now working to build support for that deal in Congress,” the gang of six, the working group, said.

Support for this deal will destroy Trump’s support with his base.

Durbin said their bill would give citizenship to all illegals in this country who “qualify”, whatever that means.

They also want to keep people here on temporary status and keep family-based immigration aka chain migration.

Flake said, “We’re shopping it among our colleagues,” he said. “We got a few others already said they’ll sign on and we’re working on others before we release details of it.”

Get lost Flake!

The President isn’t looking for the DREAM Act and he wants chain migration ended.

“I think what the president told them is its fine for them to negotiate … but what they need to do is share that with others so it will have broad enough support to actually get passed,” Cornyn said.

There is a lot of sympathy for the DACA people, but it can’t be an excuse to legalize tens of millions more future Democrats.

Goodlatte introduced an excellent bill which ends the lottery, ends chain migration, and gives residency to DACA. Neither party likes that bill.

The politicians are not interested in protecting our borders on either side of the aisle. It’s hard to find daylight between Flake, Graham, Durbin, Cornyn, et cetera. They’re all on the same side.