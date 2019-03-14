Gasbag Robert O’Rourke Will Pack the Court & We’ll Be Dead in 12 Years

At an event in Iowa, Thursday Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke suggests he would pack the Supreme Court. That way he could shut out the right. With no knowledge of science whatsoever, Robert, a blowhard said we are all going to die soon. He is promoting the nonsense spewed by our most radical Democrats like AOC.

WE’RE GOING TO DIE

“We face catastrophe and crisis on this planet even if we were to stop emitting carbon today, right now at this moment,” O’Rourke said.

“We know that the storms that we saw in Texas, Harvey — which dealt the landfall record amount of rain on the United States of America as long as we’ve been keeping records, that claimed the lives of too many of our fellow Americans, flooded people literally out of their homes and businesses, storms like Harvey are only going to become more frequent and more severe and more devastating and ultimately compromise the ability to live in a city like Houston, Texas.”

He also supports open borders, wants to take down the walls we have on the border, and loves Medicare For All. He is what one might call a SOCIALIST.

PACK THE COURTS

“We are at one of the most dysfunctional points in U.S. governmental history. I think it calls upon us to be creative about what some of the solutions are. Otherwise, we wouldn’t think about one of the proposals the gentleman just raised,” O’Rourke said.

“What if there were five justices selected by Democrats, five justices selected by Republicans, and those ten pick five more justices independent of those who chose the first ten? I think that’s an idea we should explore.”

“There’s another idea of having term limits on those justices so there’s a more regular rotation through there,” O’Rourke added.

HE MADE A FOOL OF HIMSELF WITH HIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO

O’Rourke has had no accomplishments in his life. He served three terms in Congress and has no record of accomplishments. He was responsible for no bills — at all.

His ridiculous announcement was widely mocked. He doesn’t seem to know we are Constitutional Republic. He’s a gasbag, and everything he said was just meaningless fluff.

I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you’re in: https://t.co/EKLdkVET2u pic.twitter.com/lainXyvG2n — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019