Gen. Flynn’s Son Reacts to DoJ/FBI Probe of His Father Based on a Photo

Former FBI director James Comey and Sally Yates, the former United States Deputy Attorney General, targeted General Flynn for a criminal investigation a year before he communicated with the Russian ambassador in December 2016 as a transition official. The reason was far from legitimate.

General Flynn attended a 10th anniversary gala after he was invited by RT, a Russian media outlet operating throughout the world and the United States.

RT paid Flynn $45,000 to give a speech in December 2015. All this is legal, yet it began the probe by Comey and Yates.

The two – Comey and Yates – based their investigation on this very public, not covert photo.

Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a speech in Russia and met with Putin around the time the Uranium One deal was signed. The Clinton Foundation accepted about $150,000,000 from Russians.

There is no investigation on the Clintons.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein attended with Flynn. Ms. Stein was not targeted.

BREAKING: Comey/Yates targeted Gen. Flynn in C.I. investigation a yr BEFORE he communicated w Russian ambassador in Dec 2016 as a transition official–and the trigger was Flynn sitting at same table w Putin at Dec 2015 Moscow event, even tho Green Party’s Jill Stein also at table https://t.co/mZRLFX0nAD — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 17, 2018

Mike Flynn Jr. responded with the obvious observation. How does a photo at a gala start a DoJ/FBI probe?

If a PICTURE is what got this CI investigation going, shame on @Comey and @SallyQYates for having the obvious partisan standards to open in the first place… How does a PICTURE prove two people have a relationship? What a joke. https://t.co/GJlINkiKXM — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) May 17, 2018

Do we still live in America? What kind of country is this? Word out today is that the Inspector General report will say the FBI and DoJ broke the law in the Clinton email investigation.

These corrupt people must be held accountable.

The espionage of the Trump campaign is illegal and the media is complicit. They too are corrupt.